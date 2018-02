Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a car fire on Rainsbrook Avenue this morning, January 6.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service control room received a 999 call at 8:28am reporting a car on fire on Rainsbrook Avenue in Rugby.

One fire engine from Rugby was mobilised and firefighters extinguished the fire, which was located in an electric motor in the passenger door.

Crews made the scene safe and had returned to station by 9:40am.