Firefighters tackle blaze at Bubbenhall landfill site

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a landfill site in Bubbenhall yesterday (Monday).

At around 8.10am firefighters from Kenilworth as well as a fire engine and the water carrier from Leamington fire station were sent to the scene in Weston Lane.

On arrival they were faced with a large amount of rubbish well alight on the landfill.

Crews used hose reels and main jets supplied from the water carrier to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also used a 13.5 metre ladder to bridge a gap to create a safe working platform for the crews.

Firefighters were called out to tackle a fire at a landfill site in Bubbenhall. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

Firefighters were called out to tackle a fire at a landfill site in Bubbenhall. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

Firefighters were called out to tackle a fire at a landfill site in Bubbenhall. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station