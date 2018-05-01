Five Rugby schools celebrate first year of working together

Five Rugby primary phased community schools are celebrating one year of working together as a federation of schools.

Paddox Primary, Bawnmore Community Infant, Northland Primary, Abbots Farm Junior and Abbots Farm Infant Schools formed the Five Star Federation in 2017.

Being part of a federation means that they are able to collaborate and gain benefits from working together, whilst maintaining their own identity.

The schools decided to federate as they embraced the idea of sharing good practice and resources to improve outcomes for their pupils, but did not want to become academies.

The federation is the first of its kind among primary schools in Rugby and is already delivering benefits to children, as well as developing teaching and leadership.

Chair of governors at Bawnmore Infant School, Judith Hicks, said: “As a member of the federation committee, our governing body has been able to explore the financial benefits of collaboration as well as developing leadership and teaching by sharing resources with other like-minded schools.”

Leah Adams, headteacher of Northlands Primary, said: “We are delighted by the outcomes of our first year as a federation of schools.

“Our staff have experienced high quality professional development and networking opportunities, both to improve school systems and enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

“We are all so different which means we get the best from each other!”