Flag raised at Rugby Town Hall to honour Forces

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised at Rugby Town Hall to pledge the borough’s support for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The flag was raised at civic building and famous landlarks across the country at the begining of a week of celebrations ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and encourages communities to show support for the work of the servicemen and servicewomen who serve the country at home and abroad, and recognise the contributions of veterans, service families, reservists and cadets.

Last Monday’s ceremony at the Town Hall was attended by representatives from a number of armed forces organisations, including the Rugby and District branch of the Royal Air Force Association, the 89 (Warwickshire) Signal Squadron Association and the Royal British Legion.

Other guests included Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, borough councillors and Cadet Flight Sergeant Lewis Wakelin, the mayor’s cadet from the 29F (Rugby) Squadron of the Air Training Corps.

During the ceremony, Major Sean Phillips, of the 4th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, gave the command to lower the Armed Forces Day flag and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the fallen.

Cllr Tom Mahoney, who served with the Queen’s Own Hussars cavalry regiment, said: “Our armed forces serve our country around the world, all year round, and Armed Forces Day gives us the opportunity to show our support for the brave, selfless work our servicemen and servicewomen undertake to keep us safe and protect our national interests.

“In the year we commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, it’s important to reflect on both the sacrifices which have been made in the service of our country and the sacrifices which continue to be made to this day.”