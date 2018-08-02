Floral gateway gets officially unveiled on Hillmorton Green

The mysterious gate which appeared in on Hillmorton village green has been officially opened as a new floral feature by members of the Hillmorton Village Greens Association

A spokesman for the association said: “We have completed two projects this year to improve the image of the green.

The first has been the refurbishment of the village green sign which now reads ‘Hillmorton Village Green Volunteers’ and this work has been carried out by volunteer Martin Dodwell. A super job Martin – well done.

“Our second project was to erect a field gate on the green at the top of Deerings Road together with two planters and signage reading ‘Welcome to Hillmorton Village Green’.

We would like to thank Edward Gasgoine of Main Line Timber Limited for his very generous donation of the gate. Also, Hillmorton Charities for donating the planters and plants which are each side of the gate.

Thanks to Bruno Hughes of Magiprint for the signs for the planters and also the village green sign. Chris Woman and all his team at Rugby Borough Council for their help and advice which has been invaluable.

Last, but not least, all our volunteers who give their time willingly to make Hillmorton Village Green an asset to Hillmorton.”