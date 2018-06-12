Food festival heading to Southam

A new food festival will be heading to Southam later this year.

The festival, which is set to take place att Southam Rugby Football Club, will be showcasing a range of traders from across the region.

Visitors will be able to sample products, meet the makers and learn more about where your food comes from.

There will also be activities for children, bouncy castles and more.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “CJ’s Events Warwickshire has been part of Southam for several years, most recently taking over the weekly retail market, but also supporting a number of events in the towns calendar including the Christmas Lights Switch on event.

“We hold a number of very successful food festivals and feel Southam is an ideal place for a food festival.

“Although the festival won’t be in the main town, ample parking is available on-site and a free shuttle will run back and forth from the town.”

The food festival will take place on Sunday September 16 from 10am to 6pm.

To apply to be a trader at the festival click here.