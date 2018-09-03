Former Crazy Daisy’s nightclub is demolished to make way for housing

The site of the former Crazy Daisy’s nightclub has been flattened to make way for seven houses.

The site, by the A45 near Stretton-on-Dunsmore, was later home to Goji Chinese restaurant - but the building has been derelict since it was gutted by fire in 2011.

The seven-home plan for the site includes landscaping and access alterations but does not include the neighbouring former petrol station.

The planning application was accepted by the council on November 29, 2013, and was approved on August 24, 2015.

