Former Rugby Advertiser editor pens exciting spy thriller

A former editor of the Rugby Advertiser has penned a new fast-paced thriller set against three decades of East/West sabre rattling. Armour Piercing from Peter Aegenheister is full of adventure, twists and turns. Peter gives an insight in to what went on in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, forcing us to question if we learned from our mistakes or if recent stand-offs means history will repeat itself. Unlike other protagonists in action thrillers, Armour’s behaviour is mostly defensive, showing he has a heart and isn’t just a ‘hard man’. This book will appeal to those who remember the Cold War, and those who enjoy a light read without having their intelligence insulted.

Armour Piercing is available from Amazon.