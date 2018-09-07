Four rugby legends to meet Rugbeians as they are inducted into hall of fame

Four legends of the game of rugby will be in town next week to meet the public and be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The ceremony on Wednesday, September 12, officially welcomes five legends of the game to the Hall of Fame - Liza Burgess (Wales), Stephen Larkham (Australia), Ronan O’Gara (Ireland), Pierre Villepreux (France) and Bryan Williams (New Zealand).

Burgess, O’Gara, Villepreux and Williams all attend the ceremony - and visitors to the Hall of Fame can meet the inductees and get autographs.

The ‘meet and greet’ session with the inductees takes place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Before the session, a private ceremony will be held in the Hall of Fame where Gus Pichot, vice-chairman of World Rugby, and Australian rugby legend and Hall of Famer John Eales present the 2018 inductees with the Hall of Fame caps and pins.

Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby and Hall of Fame inductee, said: “The World Rugby Hall of Fame importantly acknowledges and celebrates the true legends of the game, celebrating those who have made outstanding contributions throughout their careers while embodying rugby’s values.

“On behalf of the rugby family we would like to congratulate this year’s five new inductees as they are recognised and honoured for their immense contributions to rugby.

“Each have left their mark on the sport and through their achievements and character, inspired millions to play and support rugby worldwide, and we look forward to honouring them.”