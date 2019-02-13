Free main meal from Brinklow Fish Bar with our amazing February offer

To celebrate their first anniversary of being under new ownership, Brinklow Fish Bar is offering readers a fantastic winter warmer deal.

Throughout February, customers who buy a portion of chips can make their choice of ANY main to accompany it FREE of charge.

Proprietor Carl Harrison, who took over the running of the fish bar, in Broad Street, last February, says the emphasis is back on traditional fish and chips.

The menu includes all the fish favourites such as haddock, cod, scampi and cod roe as well as jumbo sausage, small sausage, saveloy scallops, chicken fillet bites, Pukka pies and side dishes including curry sauce, mushy peas and pickled eggs.

And, more unusually, there are also cockles and mussels available.

Carl, manager Callum Jackson and their team pride themselves on using sustainable ingredients.

Carl is a familiar face in the village and is no stranger to fish and chips, having been in the trade for more than 15 years.

He also owns Chaplins Fish Bar in Nuneaton and has also run a chip shop in Kineton and fish and chip restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He is also currently licensee at The Swan Hotel in Kineton.

Carl said: “I believe a fish and chip shop should represent the essence of Britain and that’s why we don’t sell burgers and kebabs and that sort of thing. It’s about a traditional fish and chips menu done well.”

The offer is only valid when purchasing regular or large chips, there is a £1 supplement for large cod.

All offers are subject to availability.

Valid until February 28, 2019.