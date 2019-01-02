Freezing weather predicted in the coming days - here is how you can help Rugby's rough sleepers

Freezing forecasts have prompted Rugby council to enact its 'Severe Weather Emergency Protocol', which is intended to help rough sleepers in the borough cope with extreme weather conditions.

The protocol comes into effect when weather forecasts predict the temperature to drop to zero degrees or below for three consecutive nights - and the Met Office predicts such conditions for Rugby for tonight, January 2, and the two nights after that.

It is aimed at ensuring all those sleeping rough in the borough find appropriate shelter so they are not subjected to severe weather.

The new comes after housing charity Shelter reported that Rugby has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the West Midlands.

The Winter Shelter is the first step

The Winter Shelter, organised by Hope 4, is the first step for getting shelter in poor weather - and if beds for the Winter Shelter are full Rugby council will arrange for accommodation.

Those requiring a bed at the Winter Shelter must register at the Hope Centre, on 8 Newbold Road, before 2pm on the day they require accommodation.

The Hope Centre opens from 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 11am on Saturdays and 1pm to 4pm on Sundays - you can also call the centre on 01788 572456.

The Winter Shelter is run by volunteers and operates through the week at seven different churches in the town. To learn more about registering, click here.

Call the council's emergency hotline for help

If you are sleeping rough, or if you know someone sleeping rough, you can call Rugby council's emergency hotline on 01788 579706, or visit the Town Hall on Evreux Way during office hours which are: 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Rugby council said it can assist people in applying for a place at the Winter Shelter.