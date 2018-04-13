Fresh station now on DAB radios in towns including Leamington and Rugby

A new Leamington-based radio station has now launched on digital radio having previously been only available online.

Fresh Coventry & Warwickshire was started as a hobby by Aaron Gregory five years ago.

Under the 21-year-old station manager, the station now has a team of 15-volunteers, has launched on digital audio broadcasting (DAB) across the county including Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Rugby and Coventry and is broadcasting live 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Aaron said: “After a lot of hard work we are so excited to be live on digital radio as well as on mobile and online.

“Our team of presenters have a huge passion for new music and we aim to play the hits before they’re hits.

“With such a range of great music, we like to think we have something for everyone. Why not tune in and find out?”