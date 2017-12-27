Fun and fetivities at Newbold school

Staff at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in Newbold took part in a range of festive activities and supported a number of good causes.

During the final week of term, the school continued its long standing tradition by holding a special Christmas dinner for each of the school’s house groups.

The school’s catering staff prepared, cooked and served more than 1,000 Christmas dinners while the students took a break from lessons to pull crackers, listen to festive tunes and enjoyed themselves with their friends.

One of this year’s festive highlights was the school’s musical production of Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’. The large scale production involved students from every year group and was performed in front of sell-out audiences on two consecutive evenings. On the show’s debut evening Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey and Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia were special guests in the audience.

Away from the stage and spotlight, kind hearted school staff once again supported foster care leavers by donating items which have been used in hampers by placement support worker Norma Wilson from Warwickshire County Council. Over the last 17 years Norma has created hundreds of hampers which go to young people who have recently left care.

The school staff also supported Refuge, an organisation which supports women and children who have experienced domestic violence.