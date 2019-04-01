Furniture company Harveys puts 68 jobs at risk at Harborough district centre

The sofa retailer Harveys has said 68 jobs are at risk as it plans to move its customer services department.

The company has decided to consolidate the contact centres for both Harveys and Bensons and move the customer services team based in Magna Park, Lutterworth to its Huncoat offices in Accrington.

As a result, all 68 customer service employees at Magna Park have been placed at risk of redundancy and will be entering into a minimum 30-day consultation period.

Kalwant Singh, managing director of Harveys says, “As part of our transformation strategy for the Harveys brand, we have had to review ways in which we can deliver better customer service and better products to our customers. Part of this has included how we structure the Customer services team so we can respond more quickly to customer calls and queries.

“The move to Huncoat will enable us to enhance our capabilities and operate at a much higher standard for our customers. Making these changes now will help drive our continued commercial success.”