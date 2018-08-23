GCSE results: Best ever results for Rugby School

Rugby School’s students have achieved the school’s best ever GCSE results.

57 per cent of exam entries received an A*, or a 9 or an 8 (the A* equivalent under the new numeric grading system).

Rugby School.

The last four years have seen the school’s four best years of GCSE results, with well over half of all entries in that period receiving an A* or the new numeric equivalent.

Rugby School said its belief that the whole person is the whole point is reflected in its approach to GCSEs with all students studying a broad and balanced curriculum.

Rugby’s commitment to academic excellence in all aspects of school life has again been demonstrated by the strength and consistency of results across all departments, the school added.

In English Language 57 per cent of students secured a grade 9, a grade which is above an A* and only awarded to the very best candidates, with 84 per cent of students achieving a 9 or an 8, the equivalent of an A*.

In English Literature 48 per cent of students received a 9 and 76 per cent a 9 or an 8.

The sciences will move to numeric grades next year but enjoyed record-breaking results in their final year of alphabetic results with 63 per cent t of entries in Biology, Chemistry and Physics receiving A*s.

Almost all students at Rugby do at least one of Art, Drama, Music or Design at GCSE, and well over half of all entries secured an A*.

The school said: "At a time when creative subjects at GCSE are under considerable pressure on a national level it was pleasing to see Rugby’s commitment to the creative subjects reflected in very strong results."

Seven students achieved straights 9s in the subjects which were numerically graded.

Approximately half of the exams sat at Rugby this year were numerically graded. A record-breaking 49 students achieved 8 A*s/9s/8s, and for a fourth year in a row over 60 per cent of students achieved at least 9 A*s and As.

Head master, Peter Green, said: "My warmest congratulations go to the year group on their exceptional GCSE results. They have taken the new more demanding syllabuses and the new grading system in their stride producing the School’s best ever GCSE results.

"They have been ably supported by their teachers who have adjusted superbly to demands of the new courses. They too deserve much credit for showing the intellectual agility to adapt so successfully to new challenges.

"I am delighted to note that the students achieved their results while simultaneously committing to Drama, Music and Sport and I very much look forward to seeing them continue to flourish in the sixth form."