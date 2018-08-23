GCSE results: Princethorpe pupils celebrate 'excellent' grades

Princethorpe College is once again celebrating excellent GCSE results.

From a cohort of 154 pupils 43 per cent of all entries were graded the coveted new 9, 8 or 7 grades (A* or A grades) and 39 of its Year 11 pupils achieved eight or more 9, 8, 7 or A* or A grades.

L-R: Harry Smith, Caitlin McBride, Tom Parker, Ed Hester Headmaster, Alys Hemmings, Seb Lloyd-Thomas.

Many Princethorpe pupils nailed the new 9 grade, with the best individual results achieved by Caitlin McBride who achieved nine 9s, two A*s and an A grade and Sophie Mitchell who achieved nine 9s and two A* grades.

Princethorpe pupils performed well in all the core subjects but the College is again delighted to receive its best ever English results with this year 64 per cent of pupils achieving 9, 8 or 7 grades. Overall 92 per cent of the grades pupils received were A*-C or 9-4 grades.

Given the rarity of the new 9 grade, and the new more demanding GCSE courses, Princethorpe’s pupils have really excelled themselves: the college also had 11 pupils achieve a grade 9 in Art and its Scientists secured no less than 41 grade 9s.

Headmaster, Ed Hester said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils. I am delighted with the excellent results they have achieved across the board; it is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils this morning and marvellous to be able to celebrate such success.

"We are of course delighted with the exceptionally high number of top grades but are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best.

"Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.”

He continued, “All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment and hard work. The college goes from strength to strength and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful sixth form for the next stage of their education.”