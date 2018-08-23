GCSE Results: Rugby's Lawrence Sheriff School maintains strong track record

Students at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby have been celebrating after high results under the re-designed GCSE system.

Despite a new, tougher set of examinations, Lawrence Sheriff students have maintained their strong track record at GCSE level.

Headteacher Dr Peter Kent

A total of 99 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSEs at the equivalent of A*-C including English and mathematics, whilst 60 per cent of all entries were graded at 9-7 (the equivalent of A*-A).

The achievements of individual students were very impressive. 20 students achieved the unusual distinction of gaining the top grade 9 score in 5 or more of their subjects. In total, 53 students gained 9 or more A* or A grades (9-7 in the new system).

Results remained consistently high across the core subjects of mathematics, English, the three sciences, computer studies and history and geography. In maths, 25 per cent of students gained the top Grade 9, with 82 per cent overall gaining the equivalent of A*/A grades in the subject.

Headteacher Dr Peter Kent commented: "Although examinations have been re-designed to be much more difficult, I would like to congratulate our students on their achieving such high results.

"Results such as these are only achieved through the hard work of staff and the support of parents during this challenging period."