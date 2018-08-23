GCSE results: Smiles abound at Ashlawn School

Students from Ashlawn School have been celebrating fantastic results this morning following on from months of hard work and dedication to prepare them for their GCSE exams.

Liz Cheney, acting Headteacher, said: “How many of our students were smiling today shows just how hard our students and staff have worked over the previous few years. We are celebrating some incredible results.”

Parisse, Mia and Rhian.

There were lots of success stories with a large number of students gaining a string of 8s and 9s, equivalent to A*s. Two students gained a string of 9s and A*s and can rightly say their results stand side-by-side the best in the country.

Michael Grubb, who secured seven 9s and three A*s, said: “I can’t believe it. Listening to the news this morning I heard that there are only 732 students throughout the whole of the UK who have gained all 9s/A*s. I thought I’d be lucky to get some 9s but didn’t expect the results I got.”

He added: “I want to thank the teachers for all their support, they are the most valuable part of the school. They bring the best out of every student no matter of ability.”

Michael will continue his studies at Ashlawn’s Sixth Form in Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Engineering with a vision to study Applied Science at university.

Another high achieving student is a very surprised Mia Campbell, who achieved nine 9s and 2 A* in Further Maths and will also continue her studies at Ashlawn School.

Mia said: “I cannot thank Ashlawn enough for pushing me and also being so supportive. I was set high targets but I never thought I’d achieve them. Opening my results this morning I was so happy - if not a little shocked! I’m looking forward to continuing my studies and have my sights set on university.”

Some students overcame their own battles but that did not stop them gaining the grades they needed to pursue their next step. English saw 85 per cent of our students gain a 4 or above (equivalent to an old grade C) and 83 per cent in Maths.

Another student who did extremely well was Parisse Linton-Shaw. Her mother Diane, said: “I am so very proud. Parisse has studied extremely hard and it shows in her results, especially the A* she gained in Maths. Thank you to everyone at Ashlawn who have supported her and pushed her to be the very best.”