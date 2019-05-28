Generous Princethorpe students hit £100,000 mark to help impoverished children in Africa

Generous pupils at Princethorpe College have helped raise more than £100,000 to help feed impoverished children.

They have raised the money for Mary’s Meals over ten years.

The money has been used to provide vital help to youngsters in one of the world’s most impoverished areas, by providing them with a daily meal in their place of education.

Princethorpe College began its support in 2008 when it raised £7,000 to fund the construction of a kitchen at Lauderdale School in Malawi.

Since then, the college has continued to support the charity, including for the last three years taking part in Mary’s Meals’ Sponsor A School scheme. It means all 599 pupils at Makalanga Primary School in Malawi have received a daily meal of porridge made from maize and soya beans.

Assistant head of sixth form Rod Isaacs said: “We are delighted to support the life-changing work of Mary’s Meals.

“Sponsoring a school has given a real focus to our fundraising. It costs just £13.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a year, so feeding the 599 children at Makalanga School costs £8,326.10.

“We are committed to raising that money every year but in practice, we raise much more.”

He added: “It is wonderful to know our school is making such a difference.”