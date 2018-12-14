Genie out the lamp for sparkling panto at Bedworth Civic Hall

Aladdin - Bedworth Civic Hall

Until December 29 - Lucie Green

Tickets: 024 7637 6707

Disney fans are in for a treat with the Civic Hall’s magical offering of Aladdin.

The genie’s well and truly out the lamp for this panto, which brings bucket loads of sparkle to the festive season.

It really does have something for all the family, with laughs and songs galore.

Every member of Bedworth Pantomime Company should give themselves a pat on the back, along with script writer Ben Crocker.

It’s full of wonderful song and dance routines and the stage crew do a brilliant job with some excellent special effects.

My ten year old daughter, Jasmine, said: “The characters have so much enthusiasm and the costumes are dazzling.

“The special effects are outstanding and we especially loved the dancing puppets.”

This year’s cast includes Christian James in the title role, Rebecca Bailey as Princess Jasmine, Anthony Williamson as Widow Twankey, Scott Livingstone as Wishee Washee and James Stirling playing Abanazar.

Book your tickets now and get in the festive spirit...oh yes you will!