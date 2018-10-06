Get revved up for music night in Rugby to help injured motorcyclists and their families

A music night in aid of a charity which helps seriously injured motorcyclists and their families, takes place in Rugby this weekend.

The seventh Ball in Hand event, organised by Rugby RAG and Rugby Free Riders, takes place this Saturday, October 6, from 7pm at The Courthouse, in North Street, Rugby.

In previous years this event has taken place in Newton.

The event will have two live bands ‘Colonel Custard’ and ‘Locked n Loaded’ along with a rock disco with DJ Matt Taylor.

Entrance is £5 on the door.

All proceeds will go to British Biker Relief Foundation (www.bbrf.co.uk) a charity which helps support motorcyclists and their families across the UK after serious and life- changing injuries sustained in a motorcycle road traffic accident.

For more details on the event go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/234582307195736/