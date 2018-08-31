Go-ahead for 380 homes on Rugby mast site

Another batch of homes on Rugby’s extension site have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Detailed plans for 380 homes to be built by Bellway at Houlton – the Rugby mast site – were approved by Rugby Borough Council.

Bellway’s plans for the development, which will be known as Houlton Meadows and is located off Crick Road, comprise one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Outline planning permission for the land at Wharf Farm – which forms part of the wider Rugby Radio Station Sustainable Urban Extension, approved in May 2014 – was granted in July 2017.

The development will include 39 affordable homes for local people and key workers to live in, while there will also be new public open space along the canal and an ecology park with ponds for relocated great crested newts.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, financial contributions of more than £3.5 million will be made towards improving local infrastructure and services, including outdoor sport, education, police, improvements to the canal, community facilities, bus services and cycling infrastructure.

Sales director for Bellway’s South Midlands division, Jane Yolland, said: “We are delighted our plans for Houlton Meadows have been approved and now look forward to starting work on site and delivering these much-needed homes for the local community.

“This is an exciting opportunity for local buyers to become part of a purpose-built village neighbourhood, which is set to include shops and schools, places to eat and meet, and substantial areas of green open space to encourage walking, cycling, sports and wildlife.

“We are looking forward to releasing the first plots for sale towards the end of this year from our Fernwood development in Cawston, but in the meantime, people can find out more on our web-site, where they can also register an interest in the scheme.”