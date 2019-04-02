Go Ape with tree-top fun in Brinklow

An exciting tree-top tourist attraction at Coombe Abbey is set to swing into action on Saturday.

Work began on the new site at the start of March and contractors have been busy getting things in place, and everything is progressing on schedule for the opening.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Coombe Abbey Park Limited, who operate the hotel and cafes within the park and have partnered with Go Ape on this project, is thrilled that it will soon be open.

The attraction will feature The Plummet, a 12-metre free-fall vertical drop, a dual Tarzan Swing and a 200m double zip course finale.

It’s open 10am and 4pm Monday to Sunday. Visit https://goape.co.uk/days-out/midlands/coventry