Good Samaritans launch fundraiser to save grieving Brownsover family's Christmas after house fire

Community-spirited people have set up a petition to raise funds for a grieving family which they say has been left with virtually nothing following a Brownsover house fire.

The fundraiser, set up the day after the December 12 fire, states: "Ten days ago one of our colleagues had a sudden immediate family death and yesterday suffered a house fire which has destroyed everything they own except for the clothes they stand up in.

"We are trying to raise money for basic essentials for them to try and set up home again."

The fire broke out at around 12.22pm at a house on Foxons Barn Road.

Fire Crews from Rugby, Lutterworth and Atherstone initially proceeded - but at 12.53 pm firefighters asked for the assistance of another appliance, prompting an additional crew from Leamington to arrive. A hydraulic platform later travelled from Coventry.

Click here to access the fundraiser.

