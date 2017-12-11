Gritting trucks to hit Warwickshire roads this evening as freeze continues

The continued cold weather will see gritting trucks out on the county roads again this evening.

Warwickshire County Council's grit trucks were sent out from 1.30pm today (Monday, December 11) as road temperatures struggled to get above freezing, and the service has planned another gritting run from 9pm this evening.

The county highways department is expecting road temperatures to drop to between -5 and -10 degrees C overnight, leading to risks of ice on the roads for the morning.

The gritters treat 46 per cent of the county's 2,368 mile (3,820km) highway network. They cover all main traffic routes, A roads, most B roads and one or other two other strategic routes; in urban areas, the accesses to hospitals and main industrial estates; a single route into all villages.

The team had their gritters and snow ploughs out on Sunday, and gritted routes twice overnight into Monday.