Guide Dogs fundraisers organise 'unique' night at Rugby restaurant

Diners are being invited to a unique night at a Rugby restaurant to help raise funds for a local charity.

The Guide Dogs fundraising branch in Rugby is organising a blindfold dining experience at Bacco Lounge.

This is a unique event that will not only be a fun evening of food and live music, but will also raise awareness of the everyday difficulties visually impaired people face.

Live music will be provided by After Dark who have previously performed locally.

Blindfolds will be provided, but diners are not expected to use them the whole time unless they want to.

In 2017 Guide Dogs was able to match 728 people with a guide dog and support 5,075 working guide dogs and assistance dogs.

The night takes place on Thursday November 22 at Bacco Lounge in Regent Street. Tickets cost £25 each and include a two-course menu (main and dessert) with a glass of wine or soft drink, plus a goodie bag to take away.

Tickets are now on sale at Rugby Electrical shop on Church Street or people can contact the fundraising branch directly by emailing rugbyguidedogs@gmail.com or via Facebook.com/RugbyGuideDogs