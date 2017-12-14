Have a gander at Mother Goose in Bedworth

Mother Goose, Bedworth Civic Hall - running until December 29

It’s that time of year again - oh yes it is - so get yourself down to Bedworth Civic Hall and have a gander at Mother Goose.

The panto takes us to Mother Goose’s Goosery where the not-so-glamourous Dame Sheila Dagmar Gunhilda Goose (Steve Kray) is in arrears with her rent and constantly on the lookout for her evil landlord.

She lives with her beautiful daughter Freya (Jourdan Amelia Storey) and thanks to a spell, Mother Goose’s pet Heidi starts to lay golden eggs.

But she’s tricked into giving up the goose, played brilliantly by Lydia Kate Norton, to Smog (Eva Crawford), the villainous troll, in return for a makeover.

I went with my nine-year-old daughter who said Heidin the Goose was her favourite character and I’d have to agree, but praise must be given to Dame Goose and the rest of the cast too.

We particularly liked the luminous puppets dancing in the darkness - judging by the smiles and laughs, so did everyone else.

This pantomime has it all - foot-tapping songs including Fame and Take That’s Shine, a massive dollop of panto humour and a dazzling cast to keep you entertained and in the Christmas spirit.

It’s a captivating story, by Ben Crocker, for the whole family that proves beauty and wealth can’t bring you everything.

Not as enjoyable as last year’s Cinderella, but Mother Goose still gets a big thumbs up.

Directed by Tim Norton, this really is a festive treat for the whole family.

Book by calling Bedworth Civic Hall Box Office on 024 7637607 or visit www.civichallinbedworth.co.uk.