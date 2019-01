Warwickshire Police is appealing to help locate a 62-year-old Rugby man.

Mark Abbott was last seen in the Brownsover area at around 3pm on Wednesday, January 16.

Mark Abbott.

He is described as white, 5'6", of a stocky build and he usually wears glasses.

Mark is known to often travel by train.

If you have seen Mark or a man matching his description, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 345 of 18 January 2019.