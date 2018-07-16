Have you seen this wanted man with links to Rugby?

Warwickshire Police is continuing to appeal for help locating 22-year-old man Jake Wood who is wanted on recall to prison.

He is known to frequent Rugby Nuneaton and Bedworth

Wood, from Nuneaton, is white, 5ft 11in tall, and of slim build.

He is wanted for breaching conditions after being released from prison where he was serving a sentence for burglary.

If you see Wood or know of his whereabouts, please call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org