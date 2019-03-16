Have your say on plans to build retirement accommodation at disused Herbert Gray College site near St Andrew's Church

Rugbeians are being asked to have their say on plans which could see disused Herbert Gray College site near St Andrew's Church used for retirement accommodation.

Two public exhibitions will be held this month as part of a consultation which will give residents the chance to voice their views of the proposals with the project team.

Abode Senior Living is proposing residential accommodation for the over 65s both for sale and rent.

The development would also comprise new spa, restaurant and central facilities for use by the residents, as well as the community.

A spokesperson said the plans will bring the former college site back into use by providing a care home set within a high-quality landscaped setting, enhancing the character and appearance of the area, which, they state, has needed transformation for many years.

The first exhibition will take place at Collingwood Hall, Collingwood Centre, Barby Road, CV22 5DZ at 2:30pm-8pm, on Monday March 18.

And the second exhibition will take place at The Arnold House, Elsee Road at 2:30pm -8pm on Wednesday March 20.

Anthony Kan, from Abode Senior Living, said:“We are looking forward to hearing from local community. This is a fantastic development that will bring this disused site back into use for Rugby. I hope to meet lots of residents at the exhibition and over the coming weeks.”

For more information, visit www.caldecottsquare.co.uk