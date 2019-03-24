Have your say on this plan to make Rugby's St Andrew’s Gardens an inviting space for the town centre

Plans to make St Andrew’s Gardens a relaxing and inviting space for Rugbeians in the town centre are to be put to the public.

The grounds are home to the graves of some famous Rugbeians and they provide a quiet space in the town centre – but they have been subjected to littering and anti-social behaviour.

The proposals for the gardens.

Rugby council has put together a draft masterplan for the historic gardens, which would include extensive landscaping, removing dense shrubbery and replacing it with seasonal and woodland bulbs, meadow grass and flowering lawns.

Cllr Lisa Parker, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and public realm, said: “We want to make St Andrew’s Gardens a welcoming space where residents can relax in quiet surroundings away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

“The draft masterplan seeks to create such an environment while remaining respectful of the site’s history as a churchyard, but we want to hear the views of residents to make the gardens a place everyone can enjoy.”

If the draft plan goes ahead, existing trees would be retained – with their crowns lifted to provide clear views across the garden.

Most of the grave stones would laid flat and moved to more visible spots in the churchyard, with information boards detailing the history of the memorials.

The plans also include the creation of a small Japanese rock garden to complement the tree planted in memory of the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A fundraising page for the project was launched late last year and has so far raised £46,557 - with £20,000 of that coming from Rugby council.

The consultation closes at 5pm on April 26.

Click here to have your say in the consultation.