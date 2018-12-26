Dedicated staff at two GP practices in Rugby awarded for dedication to patients

Staff at two GP practices in Rugby have been recognised for their dedication to patients.

With the NHS turning 70 tyears old in 2018, the NHS Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) wanted to award and recognise primary care staff.

The first contact that most patients have with the NHS is in primary care. It is the front door of the health service. In the 70 years since the NHS was formed, the health needs of the population have changed with a greater number of people living longer, some with complex health needs.

To recognise the hard work and achievements, the CCG opened nominations for CCG Stars to all practices in Coventry and Rugby, asking for Primary care staff to nominate colleagues who go above and beyond their roles to be recognised as a CCG Star.

In Rugby Paula Colin, a dispenser from the Brookside Surgery, was awarded in the going the extra mile category.

And Helen Merrigan, a practice nurse at the Clifton Road Surgery, was given the lifetime service award.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, GP and Chair at NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG, who visited each practice to surprise and award the staff said: “I am so proud of our primary care teams across Coventry and Rugby and pleased that we can recognise those staff who go above and beyond their roles to provide exceptional care to their patients”.