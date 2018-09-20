Rugby mayor encourages residents to sign pledge to improve their mental health

The Mayor of Rugby took a pledge as part of an initiative which gives Rugbeians five ways to improve their mental health.

Cllr Tom Mahoney visited Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s Wellbeing Hub in Rugby to sign a pledge card last week.

He made his pledge as part of the Five Ways to Wellbeing campaign, a Public Health Warwickshire initiative which is being promoted by Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

It covers five categories: connect, keep learning, be active, give and take notice.

The mayor chose two categories to focus on: promising to keep learning more about events in Northern Ireland, where he served in the 70s during the conflict, and to take more notice of his surroundings when out and about.

Cllr Mahoney, who chose Coventry and Warwickshire Mind as one of his mayoral charities, said: “I like to think I already cover many of the categories in the course of my work, but have chosen two areas specifically and would urge everyone to incorporate at least one element of the Five Ways to Wellbeing into their lives.

“Even if you think you don’t have a mental health issue, the Five Ways to Wellbeing are a simple way to improve wellbeing and resilience. Anyone can benefit.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s Wellbeing Hub in Rugby runs a range of mental health services including drop-in sessions which take place on Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Visit www.cwmind.org.uk or call 01788 544105 to learn more.