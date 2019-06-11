Here is how every councillor voted (or didn't) on decision to adopt plan that will radically change Rugby

At a June 4 meeting Rugby councillors voted to approve a controversial plan which will radically change the face of the borough.

Rugby's Local Plan will see the building of 12,400 homes and the allocation of 208 hectares of employment land from now until 2031.

Here is how each councillor voted.

For the Local Plan (22)

Andrew Bearne, Wolston and the Lawfords, Conservative

Mike Brader, New Bilton, Labour

Barbara Brown, New Bilton, Labour

Kieren Brown, Newbold and Brownsover, Labour

Peter Butlin, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative

David Cranham, Hillmorton, Conservative

Jim Ellis, Newbold and Brownsover, Labour

Belinda Garcia, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative

Tony Gillias, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative

Leigh Hunt, Clifton, Newton and Churchover, Conservative

Dale Keeling, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative

Kathryn Lawrence, Hillmorton, Conservative

Sebastian Lowe, Coton and Boughton, Conservative

Tom Mahoney, Benn, Labour

Ish Mistry, New Bilton, Labour

Chris Pacey-Day, Wolvey and Shilton, Conservative

Ian Picker, Hillmorton, Conservative

Derek Poole, Wolston and the Lawfords

Carolyn Robbins, Coton and Boughton, Conservative

Jill Mrs Simpson-Vince, Coton and Boughton, Conservative

Ramesh Srivastava, Newbold and Brownsover, Conservative

Heather Timms, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative

Against the Local Plan (13)

Julie A'Barrow, Conservative, Bilton

Chris Cade, Bilton, Conservative

Carrie-Anne Dumbleton, Rokeby and Overslade, Liberal Democrat

Peter Eccleson, Dunsmore, Conservative

Bill Lewis, Rokey and Overslade, Liberal Democrat

Craig McQueen, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat

Noreen New, Paddox, Liberal Democrat

Lisa Parker, Bilton, Independent - but has previously sat as a Conservative

Deepah Roberts, Dunsmore, Conservative

Howard Roberts, Dunsmore, Conservative

Jerry Roodhouse, Paddox, Leader of Rugby's Liberal Democrat group

Sue Roodhouse, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat

Neil Sandison, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat

Abstained (1)

Nick Long, Rokeby and Overslade, Liberal Democrat

Not present for the meeting (6)

Sally Bragg, Wolston and the Lawfords, Conservative

Emma Crane, Leam Valley, Conservative

Tim Douglas, Paddox, Liberal Democrat

Maggie O’Rourke, Benn, Leader of Rugby's Labour group

Jim Shera, Benn, Labour

Michael Stokes, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative