Here is how every councillor voted (or didn't) on decision to adopt plan that will radically change Rugby

At a June 4 meeting Rugby councillors voted to approve a controversial plan which will radically change the face of the borough.
Rugby's Local Plan will see the building of 12,400 homes and the allocation of 208 hectares of employment land from now until 2031.
Here is how each councillor voted.
For the Local Plan (22)
Andrew Bearne, Wolston and the Lawfords, Conservative
Mike Brader, New Bilton, Labour
Barbara Brown, New Bilton, Labour
Kieren Brown, Newbold and Brownsover, Labour
Peter Butlin, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative
David Cranham, Hillmorton, Conservative
Jim Ellis, Newbold and Brownsover, Labour
Belinda Garcia, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative
Tony Gillias, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative
Leigh Hunt, Clifton, Newton and Churchover, Conservative
Dale Keeling, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative
Kathryn Lawrence, Hillmorton, Conservative
Sebastian Lowe, Coton and Boughton, Conservative
Tom Mahoney, Benn, Labour
Ish Mistry, New Bilton, Labour
Chris Pacey-Day, Wolvey and Shilton, Conservative
Ian Picker, Hillmorton, Conservative
Derek Poole, Wolston and the Lawfords
Carolyn Robbins, Coton and Boughton, Conservative
Jill Mrs Simpson-Vince, Coton and Boughton, Conservative
Ramesh Srivastava, Newbold and Brownsover, Conservative
Heather Timms, Revel and Binley Woods, Conservative
Against the Local Plan (13)
Julie A'Barrow, Conservative, Bilton
Chris Cade, Bilton, Conservative
Carrie-Anne Dumbleton, Rokeby and Overslade, Liberal Democrat
Peter Eccleson, Dunsmore, Conservative
Bill Lewis, Rokey and Overslade, Liberal Democrat
Craig McQueen, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat
Noreen New, Paddox, Liberal Democrat
Lisa Parker, Bilton, Independent - but has previously sat as a Conservative
Deepah Roberts, Dunsmore, Conservative
Howard Roberts, Dunsmore, Conservative
Jerry Roodhouse, Paddox, Leader of Rugby's Liberal Democrat group
Sue Roodhouse, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat
Neil Sandison, Eastlands, Liberal Democrat
Abstained (1)
Nick Long, Rokeby and Overslade, Liberal Democrat
Not present for the meeting (6)
Sally Bragg, Wolston and the Lawfords, Conservative
Emma Crane, Leam Valley, Conservative
Tim Douglas, Paddox, Liberal Democrat
Maggie O’Rourke, Benn, Leader of Rugby's Labour group
Jim Shera, Benn, Labour
Michael Stokes, Admirals and Cawston, Conservative