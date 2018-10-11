Here is how this Rugby charity can help you get furniture if you are on a low income

You may not know that there is a charity in Rugby which helps households get key furniture when they might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Rugby Bareboards Trust (RBT) is a ‘Rugby Charity for Rugby People’.

Its aims and objectives are to help people in need who are on benefits or low income to furnish their homes.

There are many reasons why people or families may find themselves needing pieces of furniture like beds, fridges, lights, tables and chairs.

They can be young people moving into their first home, people escaping domestic violence, or those who suddenly find themselves needing replacement pieces when they have no income to cover the costs.

To do this the charity collects good quality unwanted furniture, kitchenware, electrical appliances, gardening equipment and other household items donated by members of the public and also through selective house clearances.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The items collected are checked and tested as required. Electrical items are PAT tested prior to sale and soft furnishings are checked for the appropriate labels.

“They are then distributed to people in the local community who have been identified as being in need by support organisations including social services, Hope4, Rugby Children’s Services, YMCA, Women’s Refuge, Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Borough Council or are self referred.”

Bareboards may ask for a small affordable donation for this service based on the individual’s circumstances.

The spokesman added “Between April 2010 and June 2018 Bareboards recycled or reused almost 500 tonnes of material which otherwise would have gone to landfill.”

The charity not only helps those in need of support but also improves the environment by encouraging the reuse and recycling of unwanted household items.

As well as the main charitable service of providing furniture and electrical items to those in need, Rugby Bareboards also operates a shop open to the public.

Shop assistant wanted:

The shop at 36 Warren Road, sells good quality second hand furniture, household items, kitchenware and vintage and quirky items not suitable for or surplus to Bareboards’ charitable purposes.

Income from the shop provides the funding to enable Bareboards to exist Now Rugby Bareboards is looking to take on a person with retail experience as an additional shop assistant.

To apply contact the shop manager via info@bareboardstrust.co.uk or phone 01788 547358.