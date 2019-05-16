Here is why a Rugby hedgerow has been covered in huge webs

A reader contacted the Advertiser after seeing a huge network of webbing which has engulfed a hedgerow on Leicester Road.

The Advertiser has been to look at the webs and, spooky as they may look, we can confirm that Rugby is not being invaded by giant spiders or any other nightmarish creatures.

The sticky webs help to protect juvenile caterpillars while they feast on plants.

The webs, which cover between five and ten metres of bush outside Tesco on Leicester Road, have been created by hungry young caterpillars as a means of protection while they feast on the bushes.

The sticky webs also stop the caterpillars from being blown off the leaves.

