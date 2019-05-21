Here is why Hillmorton Village Green has gone a little wild

Hillmorton Village Green is looking a little wild at the moment, so the Advertiser approached Rugby council to see why.

It was initially assumed that the green had been included in Rugby council's urban meadows policy - whereby parts of open space in the town are left to grow for longer inbetween cuts to aid wildlife and plants.

But Rugby council said the green is not part of the urban meadows scheme.

The council said the green was previously planted with bulbs, which are no longer in bloom.

And, to prevent the bulbs from being killed, Rugby council said it has delayed the mowing of the green until mid June.