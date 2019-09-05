Here is why you will see smoke and fire fighters at Rugby's empty Biart Place tomorrow

Fire fighters are undertaking a training exercise at Rugby's empty Biart Place flats tomorrow, Friday September 6.

A spokesperson said the exercise, which starts at 10am and includes the use of cosmetic smoke, 'allows Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to test operational procedures and analyse resources, equipment and individual role requirements'.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for fire and community safety, said: "Training exercises such as this are essential to ensure our crews are ready and prepared to deal with any emergency.



"Thanks to Rugby Borough Council, we have been given the opportunity to undertake a realistic training exercise in an empty building to test our operational procedures.



"This is one of many training exercises that we undertake throughout the year to help keep Warwickshire communities safer."



The training exercise looks set to be completed by 12.30pm.

Biart Place was emptied after Rugby Council made the decision to demolish it when it was revealed that the blocks had been built to a poor standard and may not perform as expected in a fire or explosion.

The project will cost around £23m and includes the building of around 130 new council homes on the site.

The homes are expected to be ready around May 2022.