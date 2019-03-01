High winds predicted across Warwickshire as weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued covering all of Warwickshire for high winds due to Storm Freya.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for winds starting at 3pm on Sunday, March 3, and continuing to 6am on Monday, March 4, as Storm Freya passes over England.

The Met Office states: "Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions late Sunday and into Monday." Gusts of 55 to 65mph are expected.

The yellow warning states there is a low possibility of problems, but if they did occur it would have a medium impact.

Potential problems could be 'injuries and danger to life from flying debris', power cuts and problems with mobile phone coverage, and damage to buildings and trees.

Storm Freya is expected to push quickly north-east across parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland through Sunday afternoon and evening, before clearing into the North Sea through the early part of Monday.