Hillmorton mother sheds 8st for her wedding day

A mother-of-two from Hillmorton gave up a 15-a-day biscuit habit and embarked on a fitness regime to lose eight stone for her wedding.

Charlotte Rankine, who works as a carer, was 18.5 stone at her heaviest.

The 26-year-old said: “I felt self-conscious about my weight and was nicknamed ‘Big C’. Although I laughed along, it really hurt.”

After giving birth to her second baby in June 2016, and with her wedding one year away, she decided to make a change.

She said: “I used to eat up to 15 biscuits a day. I realised I didn’t want to be a fat bride.”

She joined her local Xercise4Less gym in September 2016 and started exercising up to six times a week.

Mrs Rankine said: “I started off losing around two pounds a week, and people started to notice when I hit the 80kg mark. Everyone was really encouraging.”

The progress being made in the gym began to have a positive effect on Charlotte’s confidence: “I’ve always been the same, outgoing-ness wise, but I no longer felt embarrassed to be myself around everyone, other than just close friends.”

After nine months of determination, the wedding day arrived, giving her the chance to show off her results.

She said: “It was really the day I’d been aiming for and to be down to 10-and-a-half stone felt great.”

Mrs Rankine wants to encourage others who are in a similar position to focus on their own progress and not compare themselves to others.

She said: “Don’t give up. There may be days where you feel like nothing is happening, but it is. If you want a biscuit, have one, but don’t eat the whole packet. Don’t doubt yourself or compare yourself to others.

“Other people may have a thigh gap, or bingo wings only visible under a magnifying glass, but they had to start somewhere too.”