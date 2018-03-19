Hoax bomb threats made to schools across Warwickshire

Hoax bomb threats have been made to schools in Warwickshire and police are investigating the incidents.

Warwickshire Police said that the threats were made to a number of schools in the county.

A force spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing and at this stage, we do not believe there to be a credible threat.

“We take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert limited police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public. We are committed to identifying those responsible for such actions and bringing them to justice.

“Anyone with information about these incidents or any of the other incidents should call 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Bilton School in Rugby was evacuated today following one of the malicious phone calls, the school has confirmed.

Pupils returned to their classes shortly after and they and staff have been praised for acting sensibly and calmly despite the threat.