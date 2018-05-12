Holiday fun for Rugby schoolchildren

Children in Rugby are invited to a join a new multi-activity holiday club this summer.

It’s being launched by Sainsbury’s in partnership with not-for-profit health body ukactive.

Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday clubs trial is designed to help children from five-15 years lead healthier lives, get active, and eat well while enjoying the summer with friends. The clubs offer a wide range of activities, tailored by age group, including gymnastics, tennis, cricket, dodgeball and football alongside active play, dance and arts and crafts. Sainsbury’s Active Kids clubs offer a week of fun while also helping children head into a new school year with a spring in their step.

Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday clubs will be taking place in Bilton High School between July 23 - August 31, from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Friday.

Sainsbury’s customers can redeem 200 Nectar points to receive a code to access the booking hub. Spaces at a holiday club can then be booked for £7.50 per child, per day, which includes a healthy lunch and snacks. A booking code allows customers to book spaces for up to five children and each child can join a club for up to five days.

Judith Batchelar, director of Sainsbury’s Brand, said: “Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday clubs are designed to broaden children’s horizons and give them the chance to try activities that they may not have had the opportunity or confidence to do otherwise.

“We know from speaking to parents that the summer holidays can be a difficult time to keep children entertained, so with our new Active Kids clubs we hope to provide them with much needed support during the long school holiday. Taking part in a club this summer may be the first step in a lifelong passion for a new activity and perhaps even help create a future sporting superstar.”

To book a space at a Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday club this summer, visit https://activekids.sainsburys.co.uk/.