Hope4 set to hold its annual sleep-out

Rugby charity Hope4 will hold its annual sleep-out this Friday, February 1.

The event aims to raise money for the group’s £200-a-day costs and to raise awareness of the plight of the town’s rough sleepers.

A spokesperson for Hope4 said: “For one night, we are giving up the luxury of our beds and swapping them for a sleeping bag. This means sleeping outside the Hope Centre in the car park or in the centre like our clients do in the winter shelter venues.

"As well as being a challenge, it is a great way to understand some of the realities that homeless people face, while raising money to help Hope4.”

To get involved, email sleepout@hope4.org.uk.

To learn more, or to donate, visit mydonate.bt.com/events/hope4sleepout19/480005