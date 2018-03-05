Hospices in Warwick and Rugby looking for therapists to join their team

The Myton Hospices is looking to grow its team of Qualified Volunteer Complementary Therapists to deliver a variety of therapies to patients.

Complementary Therapy is a combination of both modern and ancient techniques and can offer a great deal of support to those that use them.

If you have a recognised professional qualification in at least one Complementary Therapy, then Myton Hospices would like for you to get in touch about joining.

Ally Gerrish has been a volunteer with the Complementary Therapy team for over two years and describes it as one of the most fulfilling things she has ever done.

She said: “I have been qualified in Sound Work and Shamanic Therapy for a number of years and I am training in Reiki but I had never before practiced the hands on relaxation techniques that Myton has specially adapted for palliative care, here the therapies are patient led to give them a sense of empowerment and control.

“I hadn’t previously worked in a hospice or medical environment either but everyone is so welcoming and compassionate.

“Volunteering at Myton could be one of the best things you ever do; for me it has been a really transformational experience and one of the most fulfilling things that I have ever done.

“The day that I volunteer at Myton is always the best day of my week.”

The charity is also looking for volunteers at their hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

Go to: www.mytonhospice.org/join-us/volunteering/volunteering-vacancies to find out more.

Applications should be submitted by Wednesday March 21.