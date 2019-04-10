House building in Rugby at its highest in ten years

House building in Rugby is at its highest level for a decade, official figures reveal.

However, industry experts have warned that a mismanaged Brexit could hit developers with labour shortages and higher material prices.

The latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows that 670 houses were completed in 2018, the highest figure since 2008.

This is twice as many houses as in 2017, when 330 new builds were completed. The figures only include new homes.

In Rugby, private developers funded 82 per cent of all new homes. Housing associations paid for the rest.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the Government needed to strengthen its efforts to meet its target of 300,000 new homes a year.

She said: “The fact housebuilding rates have picked up since the start of the decade is a welcome sign, but the Government still needs to make giant strides. To achieve this, it simply cannot rely on private developers alone – building social homes must be top of the agenda.”

Alongside completed homes, building started on a further 780 sites in Rugby between January and December 2018, up from 650 during the same period in 2017. Nationally, new home completions are on the rise.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, put the increase down to the Government improving conditions for developers.

He said: “Successive governments have helped create a much more positive policy environment, that has allowed the industry to invest with confidence in the people and land needed to build more homes.

“All indicators suggest we will see further increases in output and planning permission for new homes.”

Nationally house building has mostly decreased since the 1960s.