House prices still on rise in Rugby despite dip in October

House prices in Rugby decreased by 2.3% in October, despite witnessing a 2.4% rise over the last 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the area sold for £233,510 – slightly above the UK average of £231,095.

Across the West Midlands, property prices have risen by 3.8% in the last year, to £196,073.

The region outperformed the UK as whole.The data comes from the House Price Index, which the ONS compiles using house sale information from the Land Registry, and the equivalent bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The average homeowner in Rugby will have seen their property jump in value by around £60,000 in the last five years.