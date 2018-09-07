Housebuilder donates life-saving debibrillator to growing Rugby community

A residents' association has received a life-saving mobile defibrillator thanks to a donation from housebuilders.
CALA Homes and Bloor Homes donated the defibrillator to the Eden Park Community Association following a request from a residents at the growing community.
Lian Everett, who was involved in driving the application for the donation, said: “This is wonderful news for the community in Eden Park, which could potentially save lives.
"It was very much a committee effort, with members having worked hard to get a defibrillator installed. We are extremely grateful to CALA Homes and Bloor Homes for their donation.”
A resident in the community has volunteered to have the defibrillator located on the side of their property, and the Eden Park Community Association will select a group to attend a training course to learn how to use the device.
The closest defibrillator was previously located at Elliot’s Field Shopping Park.