Housebuilder donates life-saving defibrillator to growing Rugby community

A residents' association has received a life-saving mobile defibrillator thanks to a donation from housebuilders.

CALA Homes and Bloor Homes donated the defibrillator to the Eden Park Community Association following a request from a residents at the growing community.

(Left to right) CALA Homes' Danny Peake. Holding the defibrillator is Lian Everett from the Eden Park Residents Association. Ronnie Davenport from Bloor Homes.

Lian Everett, who was involved in driving the application for the donation, said: “This is wonderful news for the community in Eden Park, which could potentially save lives.

"It was very much a committee effort, with members having worked hard to get a defibrillator installed. We are extremely grateful to CALA Homes and Bloor Homes for their donation.”

A resident in the community has volunteered to have the defibrillator located on the side of their property, and the Eden Park Community Association will select a group to attend a training course to learn how to use the device.

The closest defibrillator was previously located at Elliot’s Field Shopping Park.