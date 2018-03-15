How, and why, you should report potholes in Rugby

Reporting a pothole to the council can initially seem like a bit of a pointless task.

But, most councils let you report potholes and other issues online using a simple form which takes just a few minutes to fill in.

If you do not report a pothole it may be no one else has done, and if the council does not know about a problem it cannot fix it, or be held responsible for any damage it causes.

Earlier this year motoring body the RAC warned that the condition of Britain’s roads was hanging in the balance as poor weather contributed to falling standards.

The group reported an 11 per cent rise in call-outs to pothole-related breakdowns in the last quarter of 2017 and warned that any further bad weather could lead to further sharp rises in the number of potholes and associated damage.

Research from price comparison site Confused.com in October last year revealed the depth of the UK’s pothole problem.

In total councils shelled out £3.1 million in compensation to drivers for damage to their cars.

The Confused.com report revealed that one in three drivers say they have suffered damage to their vehicle as a direct result of a pothole with tyres and suspension the most common parts of the car affected.

Any damage that a pothole causes to your car could be the responsibility of the highways authority responsible for the road - which means you could be entitled to compensation.

However, councils have a statutory defence in that they cannot be held liable for a defect they are not aware of.

This is why it is important for people to report problems with the roads – if the council doesn’t know about them, it cannot fix them.

You can report problems with roads, including potholes, to Warwickshire County Council via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportroadfaults