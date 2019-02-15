Hundreds of people admitted to hospital in Warwickshire for self-harm injuries

Hundreds of people were admitted to hospital in Warwickshire for self-harm injuries last year, new figures show.

The numbers were released as social media sites announced they would clampdown on the sharing of self-harm images.

Public Health England figures show that 863 emergency admissions to hospitals in Warwickshire in 2017-18 were for intentional self-harm injuries.

It means that 158 cases were registered for every 100,000 people in the area – a lower ratio than the average for the West Midlands, where there were 177 per 100,000.

The number of cases last year was a decrease on 2016-17, when there were 878.